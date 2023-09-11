PLAYISM And Team Ladybug have announced that the versions PlayStation 5 And PlayStation 4 Of Touhou Luna Nights they will be available from January 25, 2024 all over the world.

Touhou Luna Nights was originally launched on Steam in early access in 2018. The full version was released a few months later, in 2019, while in 2020 the title saw the light on Xbox One And Nintendo Switch. In Japan the title will also be launched in a physical edition with the soundtrack as a bonus for the first run of copies, as well as in a limited edition with soundtrack, three additional covers and eight pins.

Let’s see the announcement trailer below.

Touhou Luna Nights – PS4/PS5 trailer

Source: PLAYISM