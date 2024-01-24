The Netflix miniseries 'Griselda' is preparing to captivate the audience with a fascinating story focused on the life of Griselda Blanco, one of the most notorious figures in drug trafficking. With a cast led by the talented Sofía Vergara and the special participation of the singer Karol G, this production promises to be a success. The series, directed by Andrés Baiz, delves into Blanco's complex world and offers a unique look at her life.

Its premiere, scheduled for this Thursday, January 25, 2024, has generated a lot of expectation among lovers of crime, drug trafficking and drama stories. 'Griselda' It not only has a top-notch cast, but also a carefully crafted production that seeks to authentically portray the life of the so-called 'Cocaine Queen'. For that reason, in this note we present the cast of actors and what characters they will play in the new series of Netflix.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Griselda': series from the creators of 'Narcos' presented a new trailer with Sofía Vergara and Karol G

Who makes up the cast of the miniseries 'Griselda'?

Sofía Vergara is Griselda Blanco

Sofia Vergara, recognized for her role in 'Modern Family' and her participation in 'America's Got Talent', takes on the challenge of playing Griselda Blanco, the protagonist of the plot. This performance marks a milestone in her career and shows her versatility and talent in a dramatic and complex role.

Actress Sofía Vergara will play drug trafficker Griselda Blanco. Photo: People

YOU CAN SEE: The 'Queen of Drug Trafficking': who was Griselda Blanco, the 'Godmother' who initiated Pablo Escobar?

Karol G is Carla

The famous Colombian singer Karol G takes on the role of Carla, a prostitute and close friend of Griselda Blanco. The author of 'Tusa' is a character who provides a unique perspective on Griselda's life, showing a more human and vulnerable side of the protagonist. The relationship between Carla and Griselda is marked by loyalty and challenges. It is the acting debut of the 32-year-old Colombian artist.

The famous Colombian singer Karol G will transform into Carla, 'Griselda's' best friend. Photo: Netflix

Alberto Guerra is Darío Sepúlveda

Guerra plays Darío Sepúlveda, Griselda's third partner. He will become a key character in Griselda's life. He will share both intimate moments and illicit businesses. Their relationship is turbulent and full of emotional ups and downs. Alberto Guerra is well known for having appeared in series such as 'El Señor de los Cielos', 'Narcos' and 'Ingobernable'.

Darío Sepúlveda will not be able to resist Griselda's feminine charms. Photo: Netflix

YOU CAN SEE: 'Griselda' comes to Netflix: what time does the series with Sofía Vergara and Karol G premiere?

Martín Rodríguez is Jorge 'Rivi' Ayala-Rivera

Rodríguez plays Jorge 'Rivi' Ayala-Rivera, Griselda's main hitman and right-hand man. This character is crucial to the protagonist's criminal operations and represents the violence and danger inherent to the world of drug trafficking. His loyalty and effectiveness make him a feared and respected character. The actor has been in series such as 'Zanahorita' and '27: the cursed club'.

'Rivi' is the strongest and most loyal man that Griselda's criminal organization has among its ranks. Photo: Netflix

Juliana Aidén Martínez is June Hawkins

Martínez plays June Hawkins in 'Griselda', a police officer. June is a character who provides the point of view of the law in the series. She shows the efforts of the authorities to stop Griselda and her criminal empire. Her determination and bravery are highlights of her personality. She is well known for being part of series such as 'The Black List' and 'The Mysteries of Laura'.

June Hawkins will do everything possible to stop Griselda's illicit acts. Photo: Netflix

YOU CAN SEE: Sofía Vergara looks unrecognizable as Griselda Blanco in Netflix's first look

Who else is part of the cast of 'Griselda'?

Vanessa Ferlito as Carmen

Christian Tappan as Arturo Mesa

Alberto Ammann as Alberto Bravo

Julieth Restrepo as Marta Ochoa

Maximiliano Hernández as Papo Mejía

Camilo Jiménez Varon as Rafa Salazar

Gabriel Sloyer as Raúl Díaz

José Zúñiga as Amílcar

Diego Trujillo as Alemán Panesso.

#Cast #39Griselda39 #Netflix #series #Sofía #Vergara #Karol