A spokesman for the Iranian Gas Stations Association told Fars, “It has been confirmed that a software problem has occurred in the fuel system in some stations across the country, and experts are currently resolving the problem.”

The agency added that the possibility of systems being exposed to a cyber attack has not yet been ruled out.

In a related context, Iranian state television quoted the Oil Minister as saying that at least 30 percent of gas stations across the country are operating.

Iranian state television also reported that services at many gas stations in the capital, Tehran, were disrupted on Monday, without the reason yet being clear.

In late 2021, a major cyber attack disrupted the sale of subsidized gasoline in Iran, causing long lines to accumulate in front of stations across the country.

The spokesman stressed that the country is not witnessing any shortage in fuel supplies and called on motorists not to go to gas stations at this time.