The National Center of Meteorology expects the weather tomorrow to be fair to partly cloudy and dusty at times, with low clouds appearing in the east and north, with another slight drop in temperatures, especially in the interior areas, and humid at night and Tuesday morning in some interior areas.

The center explained, in its daily statement, that the wind movement will be northwesterly, with speeds ranging from 20 to 30 km/h, reaching 55 km/h.

The waves in the Arabian Gulf are turbulent to very turbulent. The first tide occurs at 07:37, and the first low tide occurs at 16:29.

In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves are turbulent. The first tide occurs at 20:15, the second tide occurs at 06:19, the first low tide occurs at 12:35, and the second low tide occurs at 02:00.