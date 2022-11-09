According to a survey by the confederation, 66% of the Brazilian mesh is classified as regular, bad or very bad.

Brazil needs R$ 72.3 billion to recover its road network with restorations and reconstructions, according to the 2022 CNT (National Confederation of Transport) survey released this Wednesday (Nov 9, 2022). The document also reveals that this year there will be an unnecessary consumption of 1.1 billion liters of diesel because of the poor quality of the pavement in the country’s network. The cost passed on to carriers is R$ 4.9 billion.

A total of 110,333 km of roads in Brazil were analyzed, with 87,095 km of public roads and 23,238 km of granted network. The entire paved network of federal highways and the main stretches of state highways was evaluated. Here’s the intact from the CNT survey (671 KB).

The amount needed to reach the amount presented by the CNT is 1,100% greater than the entire budget approved for the DNIT for 2022, which is the autarchy responsible for the maintenance and reconstruction of federal public highways.

Public highways were evaluated as regular, bad or very bad in 75.3% of their network. Great or good were 24.7%. The ones granted were well evaluated in 69% of the cases; 31% of the network under private management was evaluated as fair, bad or very bad.

OVERALL RESULT

Adding what was found among all the highways, the general state of the Brazilian network presents a regular, bad or very bad state in 66% of its roads; 34.0% of the highways are considered excellent or good.

In relation to the pavement, 55.5% of the analyzed mesh presents problems and 44.5% is in satisfactory condition. The percentage of pavement totally destroyed was 0.6%. The signaling considered regular, bad or very bad was in 60.7% of the roads; 39.3%, excellent or good.

On the other hand, the route of the highways presents some type of problem in 63.9% of the evaluated network. The main complaints are simple clues (85.6%); lack of shoulder (44.6%); and 29% of the sections with dangerous curves have no signage.

The research also identified that pavement conditions increase the operational cost for transport by 33.1%, which directly reflects on the cost of products transported to the consumer. 2,610 critical points were also identified across the country.