There is no democracy if Justice does not treat citizens equally. There is no democracy if the laws do not apply to everyone, regardless of where they live or their political ideas.

It is, precisely, the Constitution that establishes freedom, equality, justice and political pluralism as the basis of our democracy. King Felipe said it last week before the Cortes Generales. Although in some ears those words sounded like a warning, his Majesty was limiting himself to remembering the first article of the Constitution.

Neither of these principles is understood without the other. There can only be political pluralism with freedom and there is no freedom without justice, nor justice without equality. Therefore, when any of these principles is neglected, threatened or directly attacked, it attacks all of them.

The laws that weave the network of protection against arbitrariness and injustice derive from the Constitution. It is a guarantee system that has enormous social value because it especially protects the weakest.

The powerful do not need the law to defend themselves. Quite the opposite. For those who are willing to abuse their physical strength or economic power, the law is an obstacle. That is why the weakest and most unprotected citizens are the main beneficiaries of our guarantee system. For that same reason, it is so serious to manipulate the laws to break the principle of equality established by our Constitution.

When economic power or political power twists the law for one’s own benefit, the effectiveness that the Constitution has given to our institutions is damaged and citizens’ trust in them is undermined. You cannot trust an executive branch that, to remain a power, promotes legal changes that free criminals from justice. The sight of politicians amnestying criminal politicians can cause irreparable damage to the prestige and credibility of our democracy.

Democracy is not guaranteed by voting every four years, but by the rule of law.

For this reason, the founders of our democracy were determined to create a Constitution that protected equality and justice, protected the weakest from the most powerful and guaranteed coexistence. They knew it was the only way to end centuries of political instability, injustice, abuse and arbitrariness. The agreement amazed the world for its ability to heal wounds and open a time of democracy and modernity. This Constitution has sustained four decades of growth and has allowed Spain to be among the first democracies in the world.

In recent months and for the first time in history, recognized fathers of the Constitution and key people in the construction of democracy have warned that the political pacts of the new legislature seriously threaten constitutional principles. On the day when we should celebrate our Constitution, it is more necessary than ever that, each of us, from our public responsibility or from our strength as citizens, commit to defending it from all attacks and preserving for our children a system of coexistence built with generosity and love. to Spain.