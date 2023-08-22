Within 7 hours of the launch of “Threads” on July 5, 10 million people joined the application, making it the most downloaded application on the day of its launch over the past decade, away from the gaming category.

It peaked at the level of 50 million daily active users worldwide in early July, before steadily declining, and the number decreased again to about 10 million users, which is less than a tenth of the users of the “X” website (formerly Twitter), according to company data. Sensor Tower.

Existing users also spend 2.4 minutes per day on the app now, down more than 80 percent from its peak in early July, and many celebrities and regular users no longer post anything new on the app.

Reasons for retraction

The American Time magazine considered that the rapid decline of the application and its failure to maintain its early momentum is due to design flaws and the effects of other networks, headed by “X”, especially that the owner of “Meta” Mark Zuckerberg launched his project to confront “Twitter previously”, in the midst of the ongoing turmoil in the company. Owned by Elon Musk.

When it was launched, it was very easy for new users to register, as they did not need to create a new and separate account, as the new application was simply linked with “Instagram” to obtain basic data.

Celebrities and news outlets quickly flocked to the app as an easy way to get attention, and executives emphasized the app’s lack of focus on hard news or politics as an asset for users tired of negative stories or fear mongering.

After a period that quickly ended, it became difficult to convince people to open the app on their device.

The topics are crucially lacking in the use of hashtags or the ability to search for others, unlike X, which is more useful for keeping up with current events.

University of Virginia Associate Professor of Media Studies Kevin Driscoll commented on Threads: “When I open it, I see a lot of very generic content that seems to come from a team of brand managers or public figures, as opposed to Twitter which feels exciting and compelling to the user.” .



rapid breakdown

Mohammed Al-Harthy, a digital media and e-marketing consultant, told Sky News Arabia that the application quickly lost its luster for a number of reasons, including: