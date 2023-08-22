Moscow’s three main airports suspended flights early Tuesday morning, according to the Russian news agency TASS. It concerns three international airports. No explanation has been given for the suspension of the flights. Russia did report Ukrainian drone attacks earlier in the night, including in Moscow. Read below all developments about the war in Ukraine.
