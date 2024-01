Tuesday, January 23, 2024, 10:06



| Updated 10:20 a.m.





Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

The National Police has arrested in the Barcelona town of Argentona an active sexual predator of minors who collaborated with at least five schools in the metropolitan area of ​​Barcelona, ​​carrying out leisure activities, summer and spring camps for children and young people aged 6. ..

This content is exclusive for subscribers