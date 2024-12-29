12/29/2024



Updated at 10:29 a.m.





Unusual event this Saturday in Aviles (Asturias). A man was arrested after steal his mother’s bodyburied days before in the parish cemetery of San Cristobal, and take it home.

The events took place between 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. this Saturday, as reported by ‘El Comercio’. The man, whose age is unknown, entered the cemetery with obvious symptoms of agitation and began to scream that they had taken her mother from her house without her permission.

According to the aforementioned media, the man headed towards his mother’s grave, removed the flowers that was on it and moved the tombstone aside. He then broke the brick partition, took out the coffin and dragged it to his car, before taking it home.

The National Police arrests the man

Several witnesses witnessed the exhumation and They tried to dissuade the manwho was visibly upset and even asked for help.









The National Police, alerted by the cemetery priest, went to the man’s home, where they found the mother’s body. The agents they arrested him and they returned the coffin to the Avilés cemetery.

However, a court order from the court on duty forced the body to be removed from its grave again late in the afternoon and transferred to the La Carriona funeral homewhere the Scientific Police proceeded to identify him.