Dr. Ahmed Safi Al Mosteghanemi, Secretary General of the Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah, called on Arabic language teachers to instill in the awareness of their students the accuracy and clarity of the language of the Holy Qur’an, and to be aware that every word in Arabic has its own entity and characteristics, and there is no similarity in its meanings. Words or repetition, as evidenced by the vocabulary contained in the Holy Book of God that the Qur’anic text uses with meanings that are not similar depending on their context.

This came in a dialogue session entitled “A Lexical Pause in the Qur’anic Statement,” organized by the Sharjah Arabic Language Academy, in its library. It is the sixth within the activities of the Linguistic Council, which is organized every two months. It focused on Qur’anic vocabulary and analyzing its meanings. The session was moderated by researcher Dr. Bahaa El-Din Adel. Dundes.

The Secretary-General of the Academy said: “The Qur’anic text bears its aesthetics and the accuracy of its vocabulary, which spoke for itself before the commentators and theologians came with its explanations and analyses. When we read many Qur’anic verses, we notice their depiction of meanings using vocabulary that has no synonymy or similarity in meaning.”

He pointed out that the meaning in the Wise Remembrance is given precedence over the commas, and that the words are consistent with each other and have degrees of meaning. He gave an example of the word Al-Sirat, which appears 46 times in the Holy Qur’an, and each time it comes to confirm a meaning in a context that makes it appropriate to the place in which it appears.

Diligence of dictionaries

The Secretary-General of the Academy stated that the history of dictionaries that examined the Arabic heritage is full of diligence, and they contain what traces the roots of words and their relationships to Qur’anic surahs, and provides lessons in the richness of the Arabic language. He pointed out that the dictionary that collected the origins of Arabic words more than others is the “Language Standards” dictionary by Ahmed bin Knight.

He said: “A number of the vocabulary of the Qur’anic text can be analyzed in the context of contemplating the verses, and identifying their connotations through the meanings of the Qur’anic word, such as Al-Sirat, Al-Muzzammil, Al-Muddaththir… and other vocabulary, which reveals that each Qur’anic surah’s title represents a series of meanings and connotations that reflect its vocabulary and expressive precision. No matter how much we deal with specific verses of the Holy Qur’an, they confirm to us the utmost accuracy, common factors, verbal tension, and structural geometry in the Wise Remembrance.”

Verbal exchange

Dr. Ahmed Safi Al-Mustaghanemi pointed out that the verbal tension between words appears in the use of different words to describe the same concept to varying degrees, such as the soft saying, the heavy saying, the well-known saying, the sound saying, and the generous saying, and that each saying indicates a different degree of meaning, such as God Almighty’s saying in Surat Al-Isra: “And speak to them a noble word.”

He added that the goal of the interpreters of the Qur’anic text in the past was not to pay attention to studying the Qur’anic text in a comprehensive and integrated study, and that the purposes of interpretation did not reach the limits of clarifying the meanings of the words, their roots, their accuracy, and the beauty of consistency in them, and that their interest was focused on clarifying the meaning of the word in its context only, as for modern studies. It takes a comprehensive look, compares and shows the consistency of the texts of the Holy Qur’an, and the harmony of the words in each surah.

He concluded his speech by pointing out that knowing Arabic poetry, ancient and modern, gives the reader eloquence, but it does not surpass the eloquence and clarification contained in the language of the Holy Qur’an, “because whoever reads the Qur’an with awareness realizes the difference between words and meanings and scrutinizes their facts.”