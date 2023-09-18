The people of Cieza woke up dismayed this Monday to an event that would never have crossed their imagination for even a second. But, this weekend, the discovery of a dead woman in a well has meant that this town makes headlines in the media throughout Spain. The Ministry of Equality raised to 47 the number of women murdered by gender violence so far this year after confirming that of Cieza. This is the first murder in 2023 in the Region of Murcia. These 47 cases represent two fewer victims than those murdered for this reason in the entire year 2022, when 49 women died due to sexist violence.

This afternoon, the educational community and the students of the municipality fell silent to energetically express their rejection of the homicide of gender violence. The minute of silence was held in all educational centers but, especially, at the Cristo Crucificado school, where the victim’s 6-year-old daughter studies. The school director, Tomás Rubio, read a manifesto condemning this “brutal” sexist murder.

“The consternation is enormous among all teachers, in the entire educational community,” said Rubio, who stressed that those affected need the support of “the entire society” to try to “end a situation that today has affected us, tomorrow “It can affect any family, any educational center.” And she asked for the maximum effort to stop gender violence: “It is a scourge, a burden that we have to get rid of and, to do so, everyone’s support is essential.”

For his part, the mayor of Cieza, Manolo Egea, was shocked by an event that has disrupted the lives of residents. “Mourning is carried inside and is noticeable in the conversations of citizens, in cafeterias,” the councilor declared to the media. “We appreciate this sorrow and this weight that each of us Spaniards have and, mainly, each of the Ciezanos and each of those who know the victim’s family,” Egea continued.

The team of psychologists from Social Services is now available to the families and students of the Cristo Crucificado center to alleviate grief at this time. The mayor revealed that there was a follow-up of the case but stressed that it is a “misfortune” that is happening more and more. “We thought it was not going to happen in Cieza, every time we see it in the media we believe that this will never happen nearby, but it is true that there are more and more cases,” said Egea, who stressed that “it is difficult for the State security forces can attend to each of the follow-ups of the restraining orders that are given. «It is a complex issue; “You have to be on top, be behind,” he asserted.

He also recalled that this afternoon, at 8:00 p.m., another minute of silence will be held at the corner of the convent, an event attended by the Minister of Social Policy, Families and Equality, Conchita Ruíz, and insisted that they are “dismayed and overwhelmed.” also due to the excess of information that comes to us from these cases.

Solidarity in the Region



Shows of solidarity have been taking place in other places in the Region. The Molina de Segura City Council will observe a minute of silence on Tuesday for the homicide, while the mayor of Cartagena, Noelia Arroyo, called this afternoon to the Councilors of the Corporation, municipal workers and citizens to join another event in the Plaza del Town Hall, in front of the main façade of the Town Hall.

Arroyo highlighted that so far this year there have been 47 victims of gender violence in Spain. «These data are also having an impact, logically in Cartagena, and in the care that we continue to develop through the Care Center for Victims of Gender Violence (CAVI) of the Cartagena City Council. So far this year we have attended to 237 new cases of women who ask for help from CAVI, which are added to those that continue to be monitored,” concluded the mayor.

Until August 31, the Cartagena City Council has assisted 1,222 women victims of gender violence this year. Of them, 83 had a complaint filed before arriving at CAVI. In addition, it has been necessary for 32 boys and girls to be referred to the ‘I want to grow’ psychological care service.

For its part, Podemos asked the rest of the political forces to observe a minute of silence in the Assembly for the sexist murder of Cieza. «From Podemos, the first thing we want to do is convey to Hanane’s relatives and his neighbors in Cieza that we are with them and that we share their pain. “Now we all have to support, above all, that six-year-old girl whose mother has been taken away by a damn criminal,” declared the regional deputy of the purple party María Marín this morning.

The deputy assured that “society’s response to this murder and to sexist violence must be unanimous, without fissures and without nuances.” For this reason, Marín warned the president of the Assembly and the spokespersons of the rest of the parliamentary groups “that, this Tuesday, at 10 in the morning, before the Meeting, we should all gather at the doors of the Assembly to protect a minute of silence”. The purple spokesperson recalled that “we live in the community with the highest rate of gender violence in all of Spain” and stated that “the responsibility of the regional government and public representatives is to put themselves at the forefront of social rejection and move heaven and earth if necessary to put more resources against sexist terrorism.