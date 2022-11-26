The granas stood up to Castellón, the leader and best venue in the category, but lost all three points due to a set piece in the final stretch
Real Murcia played a serious game in Castalia, they were competent for much of it, but they left the door open for Castellón to sneak in, an infallible team at home that took advantage of a strategic play to win. It is not a painful defeat, nor is it a tragedy, although it is a bath of realism and a touch of attention. to the e
#Murcia #punch
