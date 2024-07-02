Married at First Sight is a format that is proposed on TVs all over the world. One of the spouses of a past edition was found lifeless

Tragedy in the famous program Married at First Sightbecause it was one of the protagonists found dead of a past edition of the reality show. The show is a format taken up by televisions all over the world. Experts and psychologists form married couples who first say yes and then begin to get to know each other. To then decide whether to stay together or not.

Married at First Sight is a reality show based on the Danish format Married at First SightIt has been broadcast for a long time in Italy, as well as in Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States of America.

Each season features six contestants who don’t know each other. The experts form three couples that they will only meet on their wedding day. After becoming husband and wife they will have to live together to get to know each other.

The reality show is a social experiment that is also broadcast in New Zeland. And the man found dead had participated in the 2017 edition in this country. The death of the 33-year-old was confirmed by three other contestants of the program, with whom he had remained in contact.

One of the spouses from the first season of “Married At First Sight New Zealand”. As reported by local media and confirmed by his father, he was in the Mt Eden Corrections Facility in Auckland, New Zealand, at the time of his death.

Who Was Andrew Jury From Married At First Sight, Dead At Just 33

Andrew Jury was due to appear in court. He had been charged with “assault, malicious damage and possession of an offensive weapon”. The cause of death is not yet known, but the father had said he concerned about his mental health.

Andrew Jury had attended Married at First Sight New Zealand in 2017. Former partners Brett and Angel Renall and Benjamin Blackwell wrote an emotional post about his passing. The 33-year-old was previously linked to Vicky Gleeson-Stokes. However, the two eventually divorced. Condolences also came from Warner Bros. Discovery, which produces the show.

