President Andrés Manuel López Obrador stated that, due to censorship, the video platform YouTube lowered its morning press conference on February 22, the day it released the cell phone number of The New York Times correspondent in Mexico.

“Due to censorship, YouTube downloaded the video of the press conference on Thursday, February 22, because, according to them, it violates community standards. It is an arrogant and authoritarian attitude,” the president noted on his social networks.

“They are in complete decline. The Statue of Liberty has become an empty symbol. Fortunately, we began the fight for the transformation of the country by distributing leaflets and not only without support, but against the means of manipulation of the oligarchy” .

On Saturday, YouTube yesterday downloaded the video of the morning conference on Thursday, February 22, in which AMLO disclosed the cell phone number of a reporter from The New York Times, for violating policies on harassment and cyberbullying.

“Neither the mafia of power nor the underworld of journalism will be able to silence us. As Don Quixote would say: 'Freedom, Sancho, is one of the most precious gifts that the heavens gave to men; the treasures contained in freedom cannot be equaled with it. neither land nor sea conceals; for freedom, as well as for honor, life can and must be ventured,' López Obrador noted.