Squid Game It was one of the biggest sensations of last year. Although there was no official information at the time, many expected that a second season was already in development. Fortunately for all these people, Netflix has confirmed that Hwang Dong-hyuk’s work will have a second part.

Through the most recent earnings meeting with investors, Ted Sarandos, Co-CEO and chief content officer of Netflix, confirmed that the universe of Squid Game will expand in the future, and one of the first projects already confirmed is a second season of the series that captivated the world in 2021. This was what was said about it:

“Absolutely. The ‘Squid Game’ universe has just begun.”

This shouldn’t be a total surprise. After the success of the first season, Dong-hyuk assured that a second part was only a matter of time. Along with this, the creator of the work has pointed out that Seong Gi-hun, the main character of Squid Game, will be back one way or another.

We hope to have more information soon, not only about the second season of Squid Game, but of all the projects that this universe will have in the future. In related topics, players managed to recreate Squid Game in GTA Online. Likewise, check out the chilling new clip from this show.

Editor’s note:

Squid Game It was very, very popular last year. This was the series that made many fans of South Korean culture. It was obvious that a second season would be a reality. Now we just have to wait and trust Hwang Dong-hyuk’s talent.

