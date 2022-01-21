A court in Pakistan has sentenced a 26-year-old woman to death for sharing alleged blasphemies in WhatsApp and Facebook message exchanges.

Aneeqa Ateeq was found guilty by a court in the city of Rawalpindi on Wednesday after she was indicted for violating Pakistan’s strict blasphemy law, according to the newspaper. The Guardian. The legislation even punishes anyone who insults the Prophet Muhammad or Islam with the death penalty.

Ateeq, who is Muslim, has pleaded not guilty to the charges, which were opened in May 2020. She has the right to appeal the sentence, which is still subject to confirmation by the Lahore High Court.

She was accused of sending blasphemous caricatures of holy prophets and making comments about “holy figures” on WhatsApp, and of using Facebook to share blasphemous content with others, according to prosecution documents, the British newspaper reported.

“The blasphemous material that was shared/installed by the accused on her status [na plataforma de mensagens WhatsApp] and the messages and caricatures that were sent to the complainant are totally unacceptable and not tolerable for a Muslim,” the judge wrote in his verdict in the case, according to the Al Jazeera.

The court found her guilty and sentenced her to 20 years in prison and ordered her to be hanged.

In a statement to the court, Ateeq said her accuser, Hasnat Farooq, purposely got her into a religious argument with the intention of setting the woman up after she refused to “be friendly” with him. The two met on an online gaming platform and continued to chat on WhatsApp.

“I feel like he intentionally dragged me into this thread out of revenge, so he filed a lawsuit against me, and during the conversation [por WhatsApp] he gathered everything he had against me,” the young woman said in a statement to the court.

The blasphemy laws in Pakistan are among the strictest in the world. People often receive the death penalty in the country, but in practice executions do not take place; instead, the accused spend the rest of their lives in prison.

However, the accused are often killed by vigilantes even before the courts reach a verdict. In addition, judges are often pressured to convict the accused.