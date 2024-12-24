Laura Bautista Las Palmas de Gran Canaria

The Civil Guard has deployed a search device to try to locate Nicole Claire Rayan, a 46 year old woman missing in Puerto Rico, Gran Canaria, since last Sunday, December 22.

Following the complaint filed by family members at the Main Post of the Civil Guard of Puerto Rico, the disappearance of a 46-year-old woman was reported, which occurred on December 22 in the Mogán area. A coordinated operation has been deployed by the Civil Guard to search and location of the person missing in the area.

The search device is made up of Citizen Security units of the Second Neighborhood Company, in collaboration with other security and emergency forces. In addition, the Local Police of Mogán and other police forces have been informed to intensify work in the area where the disappearance was reported.

Nicole is 1.67 cm tall, has a slim build, white skin, dark hair and green eyes. The last outfit she was seen in was a multi-colored animal print sweater, long pink pants, and black sneakers.









Better news from Santa María de Guía, where a search device was activated yesterday to locate Natalia32 years old, who appeared this morning in good condition in another part of the island.