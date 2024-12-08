In the most painful way, Sevilla fell once again at the Metropolitano. And the team led by García Pimienta subdued Atlético de Madrid for practically the entire first half of the match. The approach laid out by the Catalan coach worked until his legs stopped responding. The physical superiority of the colchoneros ended up turning around a score that was 1-3 for the visiting team. A miracle, a mirage that was close to materializing. The problem is that Sevilla knows it is inferior and, when the rival pushes, one cannot give up. A punishment that is too severe and that detracts from a group that managed to take the reins and subdue one of the most in-form teams in LaLiga for a time. Desktop Code

Image for mobile, amp and app Mobile code

AMP code

APP code

Sevilla showed they had the ability to play against great rivals one on one and Isaac Romero finally scored his goal. Special mention for the players from the quarry, since, in addition to the man from Lebrija, Juanlu also scored and emerged as one of the best in the game. Kike Salas also played a leading role in Sevilla’s most dangerous actions, although some defensive errors marred his performance. Pimienta surprised with his starting eleven, with Álvaro as the starting goalkeeper and Salas occupying the left back in the absence of Pedrosa. A harsh message for Valentín Barco, since the Catalan preferred to make three changes to his usual scheme before fielding the Argentine. In this way, Gudelj started as a center back and Agoumé as a pivot. Saúl was reunited with his old home from the bench and Juanlu came out in his place accompanying Sow. Upstairs, Pimienta was faithful to the combination of Lukebakio, Peque and Isaac. In front, a rival with all his artillery ready to show his team a good time. Not in vain, the colchoneros had chained six consecutive victories and had their focus very focused on staying close to Barcelona in LaLiga. The game started with Sevilla proposing, playing with the ball and flirting with Oblak’s area. The first opportunity that the Nervionenses had was Isaac’s against the Colchonero goalkeeper, but he failed to hook the ball well. After this, Simeone’s men captured the ball and, like a gale, began to reveal the seams of Sevilla’s defense. Griezmann tried it from inside the area with a left foot shot that collided with the crossbar. Two minutes later, he warned again. Another attempt by the Frenchman, which was stopped by Álvaro Fernández at the near post. However, the third time was the charm. De Paul opened the scoring in the 10th minute after taking advantage of a Lukebakio loss in the area. The Belgian was about to start, when Isaac crossed him and stopped the ball. Action that Griezmann took advantage of, who caught the ball and put it perfectly to the Argentine international. A well-deserved reward for Atlético’s gale. Everything pointed to the fact that, once again, Sevilla was going to leave the Metropolitano well beaten. However, the usual one decided that this time it was not going to be like that. Dodi Lukebakio cooked up an individual play, riding down the left and entering the rival area. The Belgian dribbled and hit a tremendous lash with his right foot to defeat Oblak. A minute and a half later, Sevilla tied the score again. The rush was such that Pimienta’s team began to like each other and settle in the rival camp. Atlético had serious problems getting rid of the red and white pressure and the duel began to have a devilish rhythm. Both teams exhibited great physical display and the match was a true fight to the death. However, those from Pimienta had very clear ideas and managed to deactivate the colchoneros. Little by little, the locals took the game to their own ground, slowing down and circling the area. The award for a job well done came in the 32nd minute, when Peque recovered a ball in his own half, gave it to Kike Salas, who put it perfectly to Isaac Romero. The man from Lebrija beat Giménez and scored the second goal for the white and red team. A goal scored on the Utrera road, something that the youth player needed like he needed to eat. Kiss to the shield and tears of emotion. Isaac scores again… eight months later. Sevilla’s euphoria was unleashed proportionally to the mattress anger in the Metropolitano. Especially when Arberola Rojas saw nothing in Gallagher’s fall after a collision with Álvaro inside the Sevilla area. Nothing to review and, one minute after the regulation time was up, the scare came. Kike Salas makes a mistake by letting a ball bounce inside Álvaro’s area and, after a combined play between Lenglet and Giuliano, Julián ends up sending it to the back of the goal. However, the goal was disallowed due to a clear offside by Giuliano. Already in injury time, Lukebakio had one more, but instead of trying to score, he tried to make a pass to Isaac and Giménez cleared it without problems. Match details Atlético de Madrid Oblak; Llorente, Giménez, Lenglet (min. 79, Witsel), Galán; Giuliano (min. 75, Lino), Barrios, De Paul (min.63, Koke), Gallagher (min. 63, Sorloth); Julián Álvarez (min. 75, Correa) and Griezmann. Sevilla FC Álvaro – Carmona, Badé, Gudelj, Kike Salas – Agoumé (min. 80, Montiel), Juanlu, Sow – Lukebakio (min. 91, Marcao), Peque (min. 63, Saúl), Isaac (min. 91, Iheanacho). Goals 1-0, De Paul (min. 9), 1-1, Lukebakio (min.11), 1-2, Isaac (min. 32), 1-3, Juanlu (min. 57), 2-3, Griezmann (min. 62), 3-3, Lino (min. 79), 4-3, Griezmann (min. 93). Referee Arberola Rojas (Castilian-La Mancha Committee). After the break, Sevilla came out with the intention of not slowing down, while Atlético jumped wild. Simeone’s men fought for every ball and poured into the rival field. Griezmann and Julián tried to surprise Álvaro, but the goalkeeper was very attentive and made himself big in front of Giuliano, preventing his shot from reaching the goal. It was the 56th minute when Sevilla managed to string together two passes and, once again, the quarry vindicated themselves. Juanlu scored the third, appearing from behind at the far post and finishing off a ball hung by Kike Salas. A great play by the Nervionenses, which ended up angering their rival. It was time to row and hold on. Aware of what was coming, Pimienta decided to put Saúl in for Peque, placing Juanlu on the left. Ovation to the man from Elche, who returned home wearing another shirt. However, the game was not for excessive tributes. Simeone also moved pieces. Sorloth came on for Gallagher and the Norwegian tested Álvaro Fernández’s reflexes on three occasions. The efforts of the first half and the lack of bench depth took their toll on Sevilla’s physique. Soon, the mattress harassment became constant and Griezmann closed the gap in the 62nd minute. However, the locals wanted more and the leather was constantly dangerous around Álvaro’s area. However, the tying goal came from outside. A shot by Lino from 35 meters, which rebounded into the Sevilla goal ten minutes from time. Already in stoppage time, Pimienta decided to accept the point and put five men in the defense. A movement that did not change the destiny that was intuited at all. And Griezmann finally turned the score around in the 93rd minute and came back from a match in which Sevilla gave up the spoon too soon.

#Atlético #Sevilla #Reality #prevailed #faith