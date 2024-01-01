“This is the best way to cure a cold and never get a cold again in your life.” This is the comment made this Monday by one of the around 20 bathers who decided to start the year by diving into the waters of the Segura as it passes through Cieza, which at this time of year are around 13 degrees in temperature. Outside, the mercury was 8 degrees.

They did it to comply with a tradition that has lasted 11 years and was started in 2013 by the Cieza Surf group, whose members are regulars at bathing in the Segura River in the summer. “The popularity of this event is 'in crescendo' year after year,” said the promoter and president of the group, Genaro Rubio, and proof of this is “that we receive people from other towns to participate.”

And so it is, because Begoña, from Alicante, and Mayte, from the Murcian town of Puerto Lumbreras, have been participating for 6 years and assure that they will continue doing so “as long as there is health for it.” «At first it is very cold, it is so cold that you don't even feel it anymore. But then you get used to it and when you get out of the water and start to feel the heat again, it feels very good,” they explain.

The mayor of Cieza, Tomás Rubio, was also present, who decided not to bathe but to accompany this group of Cieza residents and visitors who “are generating new traditions to enjoy our environment, in this case our river.”