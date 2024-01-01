Ministry of Defense: Russian air defense systems destroyed a Ukrainian drone in the Bryansk region

The Russian military thwarted an attempt to attack Ukraine using an aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicle near Bryansk. The Russian Ministry of Defense reported this on Monday, January 1.

The department stated that air defense systems destroyed a Ukrainian drone over the territory of the Bryansk region. Thus, as stated in the message, an attempt at a terrorist attack on objects of the Russian Federation was stopped.