Today, the implementation of the decision to return to the attendance education system began in the UAE, two weeks after the implementation of a precautionary decision to transfer the study to “distance education.” The return coincided with the world’s revival of the “Education Day” approved by the United Nations on January 24 of each general.

The UAE had announced the return of studies in the country to the attendance system in two groups, where the first group begins today, while the second group returns on the 31st of this month.

The first group includes kindergarten students, first cycle students, twelfth or thirteenth grade students – for the British system, and students who will take international and main exams. The first group also includes students of higher education institutions.

The decision to return studies in the Emirates to the attendance education system confirms the readiness and proactiveness of the education sector in the country on the one hand, to quickly deal with emergency situations and its ability to ensure the continuity of the educational process in an optimal manner, through continuous follow-up to the data of the Corona pandemic crisis and its developments in a way that supports the most appropriate decisions .

Since the beginning of the outbreak of the new Corona virus, the UAE has proven that it has one of the best educational systems in the world, and the most capable of continuity and facing all emergency conditions, thanks to medical protocols and the impact of the medical sector’s successes in containing the pandemic, and its harnessing of all digital technologies and modern technology that helped it secure the right to education for all. Without long interruptions and according to the best health and professional conditions and standards.

For the fourth time, the world celebrates the International Day of Education under the slogan “Changing the course, transforming education.”

A statement issued by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization “UNESCO” stressed the importance of ensuring equitable and inclusive quality education for all and promoting lifelong learning opportunities today. The statement pointed out that there are about 258 million children and young people around the world who are not enrolled in school. In addition, 617 million children and adolescents cannot read, write and do basic arithmetic, while the number of refugee children who are out of school is about 4 million.

The UAE stands at the forefront of countries supporting the dissemination of education and knowledge at the international level through many initiatives and programs aimed at improving the educational process in brotherly and friendly countries, based on its civilized and humanitarian mission that believes that education is the basis for the renaissance and development of peoples.

In its foreign aid, the UAE is keen to prioritize the protection of education, as it confirmed during the Security Council’s open debate on “Children and Armed Conflict” held in September 2020 that its total donations to support education projects around the world amounted to $1.55 billion, including a donation of $284.4 million. For areas affected by crises, the UAE has been cooperating with UNICEF and other partners since 2017 to support the education of 20 million children in 59 countries.

The UAE is one of the first countries that sought to harness the technology of modern means of communication in order to overcome all emergency conditions that impede the process of spreading education and knowledge at the Arab and international levels. In this context, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, launched “May God protect him”, in November 2020 the “Digital School”, one of the projects of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, and the first integrated and accredited Arab digital school, providing distance education in a smart and flexible way for students from any country in the world. His Highness also launched an “Alliance The future of digital learning” in order to mobilize all specialized expertise, in the education and technology sector, to support and develop digital learning and to supervise the establishment and development of the digital school.

The UAE contributes to the dissemination of education at the international level through the establishment of schools and universities, or by providing grants and funds that help provide education for all of the different groups, and perhaps the most prominent evidence of this is the global initiatives of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, which reached its programs in the axis of spreading education and knowledge In the year 2020, to 45.5 million people around the world, while the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development continues to finance dozens of development projects in the educational sector around the world.

In February 2018, the UAE announced its commitment to provide a financial contribution of 367 million dirhams (US$100 million) to the Global Partnership for Education programme. With the aim of improving learning outcomes for 870 million children and young people in 89 developing countries, to be the first country at the Arab and regional levels to provide support to the Global Partnership for Education.

As for the refugees, who are considered the most suffering group in terms of deprivation of educational opportunities, the UAE is making unremitting efforts, in cooperation with its regional and international partners, to provide them with appropriate education wherever they are and to contribute to developing the skills they need to ensure their long-term future.

The initiatives and material and in-kind assistance provided by the UAE to the relevant international organizations and the governments of the countries receiving refugees contribute to alleviating the crisis of depriving refugees of educational opportunities. For example, the value of the aid provided in the education sector, in response to the Syrian crisis and those affected by it, during the period from 2012 to January 2019, about 190.1 million dirhams ($51.8 million).



