The Iraqi Artists Syndicate mourned the artist, Yas Khader, who died in Baghdad due to an incurable disease.

And a statement by the union, received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA), stated that, “With great sadness and sorrow, the Iraqi Artists Union mourns the passing of the Voice of the Earth artist Yas Khader, who passed away this evening in Baghdad as a result of an incurable disease, asking the Lord to bless him with the mercy of his mercy and to inspire his family, lovers and colleagues patience and solace.” “.

A few days ago, the health condition of the Iraqi singer Yas Khadr, who had been in the hospital for about two weeks, deteriorated. He was transferred from Ibn Sina Hospital, which specializes in heart diseases in the capital, Baghdad, to the Medical City Hospital in Baghdad as well, where he was immediately placed in a hospital. Recovery room, because he is having a very difficult time breathing without medical devices.

Singer Yas Khader is considered a very strong pillar of the authentic Iraqi song, as he has hundreds of songs composed by Iraqi and Arab composers, and most of his songs are considered masterpieces of authentic Iraqi singing, because he was keen on singing tarabic songs, which made his songs gain great fame within Outside Iraq, even before entering the hospital during his recent health crisis, he was preparing to record 3 new songs.

Singer Yas Khedr is distinguished for his cooperation with young composers, as he loves diversity in his singing works.