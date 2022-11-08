An action of vandalism forced this Tuesday to mobilize a brigade of workers to clean and review the mechanism of the new fountain in the Plaza de las Comunidades Autónomas, on the seafront of Puerto de Mazarrón. The prank consisted of pouring dishwashing liquid into the water, which caused the fountain to fill with foam.

Due to this act of “sabotage”, as Mayor Gaspar Miras described it, which occurred on Monday night, the tank had to be emptied and the facility inspected in detail in order to check if it had suffered any type of damage. The operators used Tuesday morning for this task. According to the mayor of Tourism and Coastal Services, Raquel Raja, the first reviews indicate that the mechanisms that regulate the water jets and colored lighting work correctly.

Miras made a call to citizens to take care of urban furniture. The fountain in the Plaza de las Comunidades Autónomas, which is shaped like a boat, was inaugurated last May and cost just over 60,000 euros. The City Council did not clarify if it has opened any type of investigation in order to find those responsible for the mess.