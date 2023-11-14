Liberia, the West African country, is scheduled to hold a runoff in the presidential elections between President and former footballer George Weah and his rival, former Vice President Joseph Bukai, on Tuesday.

Current Liberian President George Weah, a former professional soccer player, faces former Vice President Joseph Bukai, who served under former Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf from 2006 to 2018.

Weah was ahead of Bukai by a very narrow margin in the first round of voting that took place on October 10, where he obtained a narrow majority of 43.83%, ahead of Bukai, who obtained 43.44%.

It is expected that it will take several days to announce the results of the run-off elections that will be held today, Tuesday. Weah, who belongs to the Alliance for Democratic Change, and Bukai, who belongs to the Unity Party, also faced off against each other in the 2017 presidential elections, with Weah winning the runoff with 61.5% of the vote to Bukai’s 38.5%.