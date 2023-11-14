Measure comes after press publication that members of the body received gifts from influential conservatives

The US Supreme Court published on Monday (13.Nov.2023) a code of conduct to guide the actions of its members. The creation of the document is seen as a response to the pressure suffered by magistrates after the press disclosed cases such as the receipt of gifts and trips financed by influential conservatives.

The document (complete, in English – PDF – 223 kB) is divided into 5 canons. Among them, receive “reasonable compensation and reimbursement of expenses for permitted activities if the source of payments does not appear to influence the official duties of the Court”. The text, however, does not explain how compliance with the rules will be monitored or what the punishments will be in case of non-compliance.

According to the body, most of the principles are not new, but the absence of a document “has led in recent years to misunderstanding” that the Supreme Court ministers “consider themselves free from any ethical rules”.

The document signed by the 9 members of the North American Supreme Court reads: “To dispel this misconception, we have issued this code, which largely represents a codification of principles that we have long considered to govern our conduct.”.

The disclosure of the receipt of gifts and trips prompted the Senate Judiciary Committee to push for the creation of a code of ethics for members of the Supreme Court. After the document was released, Democratic senator Dick Durbin, who chairs the committee, said that the text falls short of expectations.

“The Supreme Court has finally responded after years of refusing to act on ethics reform. Its new code of conduct is a step, but it falls short of what we could and should expect from a code of conduct”, he wrote in X (formerly Twitter).