A route through a forest of ancient yew trees near Madrid that you can do with children

The Sierra de Guadarrama is one of the most visited environments in the Community of Madrid and not only because of its proximity to the capital, but also because of the diversity of options it offers to nature lovers. This protected space has landscapes of great ecological richness, ideal for those seeking to combine physical activity and connection with the region. Within this privileged framework, the Canencia birch forest stands out as a particularly suitable place for family excursions and day trips.

The forest surrounding the port of Canencia is home to a unique ecosystem in the central region of Spain, thanks to the humid conditions that favor the proliferation of species that are rare in other areas of the community. This mountain corner, which combines easy access with a remarkable variety of landscapes, has become a recurring destination for those who want to enjoy the natural environment without undertaking long or complex trips.

The birch forest of Canencia is part of the port of the same name and is home to an ecological wealth that includes birches, yews, hollies and oaks, among other species. It stands out especially for its yews, centuries-old trees that are not only among the longest-lived in Europe, but also have a high cultural and historical value in the Iberian Peninsula. It is protected by its inclusion on the southern slope of the Sierra de Guadarrama National Park, a space that combines sustainable tourism and environmental conservation.

The route passes through a forest where the humidity, caused by streams and natural sources such as the Fuente del Hornillo, favors the development of dense and diverse vegetation. In addition, it is possible to find species of native fauna, which adds an educational and observation component ideal for the little ones.

The Canencia birch circular route is approximately six kilometers long and has a cumulative gradient of about 200 meters, which makes it a low difficulty route. The estimated duration is three hours, depending on the pace and the stops made to enjoy the area.

The starting point is a recreational area located near the port of Canencia, where there are also picnic tables and information panels about the route and the characteristics of the environment. The trail is well marked and runs along wide paths that facilitate transit even with all-terrain baby strollers.

During the journey, you pass several points of interest, such as the Hornillo fountain, which offers drinking water, and the Canencia viewpoint, from where you can see panoramic views of the southern part of the Sierra de Guadarrama. Also notable are the rock formations that, together with the vegetation, create a varied and photogenic landscape.





One of the main advantages of this route is its accessibility, which makes it a recommended option for families with small children. The low technical difficulty of the trail and the abundance of areas to rest and enjoy a snack make this plan perfect for a day in contact with nature. Furthermore, the proximity to Madrid makes it easier to organize the excursion without the need to spend the night.

For the little ones, the tour can be an opportunity to learn about the flora and fauna of the area. Information panels scattered along the path provide data on the species present and the particularities of the ecosystem, encouraging interactive learning. It is essential to respect conservation regulations, such as not collecting plants or disturbing wildlife. Likewise, waste should be avoided, thus promoting responsible tourism.

After finishing the route, visitors can take advantage of the proximity of towns such as Miraflores de la Sierra or Bustarviejo, charming towns that offer dining options and cultural activities. In Miraflores de la Sierra, for example, it is possible to taste typical dishes of local cuisine, such as roasts and mountain stews, in a cozy atmosphere. Another option is to visit the Luis Ceballos Arboretum, located in the Sierra de Guadarrama itself, which has a collection of more than 200 species of trees and shrubs. This space, in addition to being an ideal complement for those who wish to deepen their knowledge of the region’s flora, organizes educational activities for all ages.

The Canencia birch route offers an accessible and enriching experience to enjoy with the family. Its proximity to Madrid, together with the ecological and cultural richness of the environment, make it an ideal option for those looking to disconnect from the urban rhythm and explore a corner of the Sierra de Guadarrama with history and biodiversity. This tour stands out not only for its landscape, but also for its focus on sustainable tourism, allowing visitors to enjoy a natural environment without compromising its conservation.