Falling in Strasbourg was quite an inconvenience for the UCAM. Just around the corner, in January, the Endesa League was preparing a month full of matches to which was added a ‘play-in’ for access to the ‘top 16’ against none other than Pinar Karsiyaka, in September, one of the favorites for the title. And the bird with which he returned from the last break in the ‘FIBA windows’ also complicated the situation in the Endesa League: to start the season with the wrong foot, defeats were added due to non-appearance that made the ‘basket-average grow to the rudest ‘, always decisive for the last tickets of the Copa del Rey.

But Sito Alonso’s team seems to like the most difficult yet. The basketball year began last Tuesday with a victory in a game for fans to score the first goal of the best-of-three tie against the Turks and, on the morning of Reyes, one of their best games came to fruition to beat the until then Tenerife co-leader by 21 points difference in a volcanic second part. A victory, this one against the aurinegros, which is one of those that confirms the improvement of a team that seems to have hit the key on how to impose its personality on the track, and that in the last games played in the heat of its public is beginning to make the Palace a fortress that guarantees a show: they beat Gran Canaria with authority and close to one hundred (99-85), they again stayed very close to three figures against Karsiyaka (97-92) and in the second half against Tenerife it rained up to 56 points (85-64).

The fact that Bilbao has lost three of the last four games and that UCAM has won them offers the possibility of overtaking the Basques



Good sensations



These last two victories against the Canarian teams are, moreover, within a parenthesis in the calendar in which UCAM entered after beating Betis on the eleventh day (76-72) at home with unconvincing sensations. That day the then bottom club was close to coming back from 20 points ahead of the university, who had just been beaten by Real Madrid and Baskonia with a puncture in Murcia against Obradoiro in between. With the Cup going further and further away, came, in a row, five games against teams in the top eight.

One of them, Bilbao, today’s rival. But, contrary to UCAM, the arrow of those from Ponsarnau, who will also coincide with those from Sito if they enter the ‘top 16’, is currently pointing downwards and they are out of the Cup. The Biscayans are a team of streaks: they won their first three league games, lost the next four, won three again in one fell swoop, and now they have lost three of the last four. Just the opposite of UCAM, which has won three of these past four days.

Adverse dynamics that make Bilbao and Murcia share the same balance of seven wins for seven losses, with those from the Miribilla neighborhood one place ahead. With UCAM’s renewed ambition for the Cup, this means that a win today serves to overtake another of the candidates for the Badalona event. And that is precisely what a UCAM needs, even with a bad ‘basket-average’ (-35), to put all the land in the way he can.