Joachim Lafosse, silver shell for best director at the San Sebastian Festival for ‘The White Knights’, directs this story that competed in last year’s Cannes Official Selection. Co-produced between Belgium, France and Luxembourg, the film focuses on Leïla and Damien, a couple who love each other madly. Both struggle to keep the family together despite Damien’s bipolarity. Neither gives up on her, although he knows that he will never be able to offer her what she wants. The film stars Leïla Bekhti (winner of a César award for ‘Everything Shines’) and Damien Bonnard (three-time César nominee for his work in ‘Les Miserables’, ‘The Officer and the Spy’ and ‘Dunkirk’). ‘).

Philipp Stölzl, the renowned director of ‘The Doctor’ (2013) and ‘North Face’ (2008), is behind ‘The Royal Game’, a drama set in Germany during the height of Nazism, in the 1930s. Based on Stefan Zweig’s ‘Chess Novel’, the film follows in the footsteps of the notary Josef Bartok who, in an attempt to escape from him, is arrested by the Gestapo and locked up in a hotel converted into a prison. Loneliness begins to take its toll on him until he manages to steal a chess book, which will be his fulcrum to stay sane and turn resistance into a game.

Helena de Llanos, filmmaker and granddaughter of the legendary actor, director and writer Fernando Fernán Gómez, has written, directed and starred in a collage film that mixes documentary and fiction with the presence and absence of Emma Cohen and Fernando Fernán Gómez. A young woman inherits her grandparents’ house and with it a series of responsibilities and surprises. She unfortunately she has not inherited the talents of the previous inhabitants of her. Luckily, they are still inside the house and will soon intervene.

The Beatles: Get Back – The Rooftop Concert



An excerpt from the three-episode documentary that Peter Jackson has made about The Beatles is coming to theaters. In this case, it is the part dedicated to the last concert that the British group offered on the roof of their own offices and that was included in the last album of the quartet.

A dreamy tailor, on the verge of ruin, tries to reinvent his life and brighten the lives of the brides of Athens. Nikos lives in the attic of the family tailor shop. When the bank threatens to foreclose on the tailor shop and his father falls ill, Nikos springs into action: with a wonderful yet strange tailor shop on wheels, he manages to reinvent himself by bringing style and confidence to the women of Athens with beautiful dresses.