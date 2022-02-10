Spider-Gwen He is one of my favorite characters Marvelso it is not uncommon to see one or another fan on the street wearing their characteristic suit, of course, printing their personal stamp on it.

This heroine managed to escape from the comics on more than one occasion, but it was until the premiere of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse that his popularity went to heaven.

To pay homage to her, the cosplayer Hazel decided to wear the suit Spider-Gwenand by the way, presume that his new look would suit him very well.

In this version of Spider-Gwen We don’t see her blonde and with a shoulder-length cut, but with long hair dyed pink.

Hazeloriginally from Germany, had already shared photos with the heroine’s look in the past, showing a look much closer to the original.

Actually the suit Spider-Gwen It is not completely complex, since it consists of a complete garment adjusted to the body, but we must point out that the design of this one in particular is quite good.

As you can see, in both photographs she appears with her face uncovered without her mask and hat, although it is also common to see her this way.

Hazel seems to have some love for spider-man and his interpretations, so in his recent stories he declared that he had a Madame Web cosplay in mind.

It even features photos of some unusual performances by spider-man which is worth seeing.

If you want to follow the cosplayer closely, you can do so through her Twitter account, where you will surely find an interpretation of your favorite character.

What did you think of this Spider-Gwen cosplay? Tell us in the comments and don’t forget to follow us on our social networks.