A 34-year-old previously convicted resident of Zelenograd set up a drug den in her apartment. On Thursday, December 16, the city portal reports. “Zelenograd 24”…

According to the source, the woman was a newcomer and lived in the apartment of her friends in the fourth microdistrict. To earn money, she provided housing for three townspeople, 26, 33 and 37 years old, who used drugs in this room.

Law enforcers found two syringes, a metal spoon, 20 plastic and glass tubes. A criminal case was initiated against the lodger under Part 1 of Article 232 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Organization or maintenance of dens or the systematic provision of premises for the consumption of drugs”). During the investigation, the woman was released on recognizance not to leave. Her guests were brought to administrative responsibility under article 6.9 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation (“Consumption of narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances without a doctor’s prescription or new potentially dangerous psychoactive substances”).

Earlier, in the southeast of Moscow, police seized more than 70 grams of an illegal drug from a detained newcomer woman.