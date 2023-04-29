A resident of Artemovsk Chekalin said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine placed positions in homes and medical facilities

Evacuated from Artemovsk (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut), a bakery worker Dmitry Chekalin accused the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) of placing positions not only in residential buildings, but also in medical institutions. His words lead RIA News.

A local resident noted that the Ukrainian military began placing howitzers and mortars on civilian infrastructure from the summer of 2022. For example, they fired anti-tank guided missiles (ATGMs) from the eighth floor of a nine-story building.

According to Chekalin, near this house there was an institute of foreign languages ​​removed from Gorlovka in 2014, under which there is a bunker where the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were located.

Related materials:

The local resident also noted that in front of the “inyaz”, from the dental office, and from the building of the “8 March” factory, the Ukrainian military also fired from a mortar or howitzer.

Chekalin and his parents have been hiding in the basement since June 2022; in April, the family was evacuated from Artemovsk.

He added that he considers himself a Ukrainian, but he is not ready to pick up a machine gun and go to war “against his own friends, acquaintances, relatives.”

Earlier, the former deputy commander of the MTR of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhiy Krivonos said that the Ukrainian authorities had not properly prepared Artemivsk for defense. According to the major general, this has led to the fact that “every piece of land in Bakhmut has already been watered with Ukrainian blood.”