The host of “América noticias: first edition”, Veronica Linareswent to the list of married after saying “yes, I accept” to the father of her children, Alfredo Rivero, with whom he has a relationship of approximately 12 years. At 7:36 pm, the figure from América TV made his arrival outside a church located in the La Molina district. The tv presenter She entered the room hand in hand with her father and then met her partner, who was waiting for her at the altar.

YOU CAN SEE: Verónica Linares and Alfredo Rivero get married LIVE: the journalist and the father of her children said “yes, I accept”

Verónica Linares: this was the entrance to the altar of the TV host

The Peruvian journalist Veronica Linares surprised more than one after getting out of a vehicle wearing a beautiful white tulle dress. Her parents were the ones who received her and directed her to the interiors of the church, where her partner was waiting for her. Alfredo Rivero.

It is important to note that, despite the fact that the Federico Salazar’s driving partner She was in a hurry to get to the altar to start the ceremony, she took a few minutes to greet the press who arrived to register her marriage.

YOU CAN SEE: “I’m very nervous”: Verónica Linares sends a message hours before her wedding

Verónica Linares and Alfredo Rivero left the parish as spouses

After the end of the ceremony, Veronica Linares and Alfredo Rivero They left the Nuestra Señora de la Reconciliación parish in La Molina and were cheered by friends and family.

Rebeca Escribns is present at the wedding of Verónica Linares

The presenter of “America shows”, Rebecca Writens was present on this special day of her friend Veronica Linares. It should be noted that although she wanted to provide some statements to the press, she had to hurry up.

Alfredo Rivero spoke minutes after saying “yes”

The now husband of Verónica Linares, Alfredo Rivero, gave some statements to the press before saying “yes”. The lawyer confessed to feeling a little nervous, despite having a 12-year relationship with the communicator. It should be noted that he was dressed in an elegant blue suit.

Verónica Linares showed how she was preparing for her wedding

This Friday, April 28, Verónica Linares did not hesitate to share, through her social networks, some details before marrying Alfredo Zambrano. In that line, the communicator showed how she was getting ready for her wedding; In addition, how the venue where this celebration will take place was prepared. The TV presenter posted some videos of her on her official Instagram account, in which she showed that she was already doing her hair and makeup for the ceremony.

Likewise, the communicator He expressed his emotion hours before saying yes to the father of his children. Let’s remember that, a few days ago, her family and friends organized a bachelorette party for her.

#married #Verónica #Linares #Alfredo #Rivero #intimate #ceremony