In a Port au Prince now in disarray, with armed gangs controlling 80% of the city, the United States has evacuated non-essential staff from the embassy and strengthened security at the diplomatic headquarters with a contingent of marines.

The mission remains operational, but the night transfer, with a military helicopter, is merely a further sign of the deteriorated climate in the capital. A situation that Pope Francis also said at the Angelus to “follow with concern”, inviting us to “pray for all sorts of violence to cease”.

Added to this is the decision of the president of the neighboring Dominican Republic, Luis Abinader, to declare the Haitian prime minister, Ariel Henry, persona non grata. An initiative that the head of state justified with “national security” reasons, fearing that the long wave of unrest could reach his country.

So much so that Santo Domingo has also closed the 390 kilometers of border it shares with Haiti, with severe restrictions on the movement of goods, and blocking possible escape routes for Haitians. Already in recent days the Dominican Republic had not authorized the landing of the private plane with which Prime Minister Henry had tried to return to the Caribbean island.

And the only thing known about the prime minister, who took refuge in Puerto Rico in forced exile (after his trip to Kenya to agree on a multinational security mission), was that he changed hiding place escorted by the FBI, after a group of protesters from the Haitian community is gathered in front of his hotel, to contest it. For tomorrow the Caribbean Community has organized an extraordinary meeting in Kingston, the Jamaican capital, to discuss the crisis also with representatives of the United Nations, invited for the occasion.

A context in which the Prime Minister's resignation cannot be ruled out, following requests from the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, to “accelerate the transition towards a broader government”. The simultaneous and coordinated attacks by criminal gangs on police stations and government buildings on the night between Friday and Saturday, meanwhile, have left Port au Prince increasingly immersed in a bubble of terror, while with the infrastructures blocked and the hospitals looted, the difficulties also in finding food, water and medicines.

Faced with this debacle, the president of El Salvador – known for his controversial security policy in the fight against gangs – has made it known that he “can resolve” the situation. However, provided that “a resolution of the UN Security Council, the consent of the government” of Haiti, and “full coverage of expenses”.

Meanwhile, three nuns from the Congregation of the Sisters of Saint Joseph of Cluny were kidnapped on March 5th. Last January 24, we read in Fides, the Church of Haiti had announced a Day of Prayer for the liberation of all the kidnapped people. «The situation has degenerated. For many, the cause dates back to the stubbornness and amateurism of those in political power who do not stop the violence of lawless groups. This situation has worsened poverty and health problems in this country which was already the poorest in the Western Hemisphere.”