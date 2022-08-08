Employment | The duration of earnings-related unemployment insurance should be halved, suggests the Institute for Economic Affairs

Etla would like to halve the duration of earnings-related unemployment insurance. According to it, cutting would encourage work, especially those who have the best chances of employment.

Merit-related The duration of unemployment insurance should be halved, suggests the Institute for Economic Research Etla in a memo published on Tuesday.

According to Etla, the problems of the Finnish labor market could be significantly remedied by cutting support from the unemployed who have the best chances of employment.

The research institute says in its announcement that earnings-related unemployment insurance in particular prolongs the duration of unemployment when the income level remains close to the salary level obtained from the new job.

According to a study published by Etla in Finland at the beginning of the year there are more than 136,000 people who are financially unfit to take on a job. In practice, it means that the disposable income would increase by no more than 20 percent of the gross income.

Bridge currently, earnings-related unemployment insurance lasting about one and a half years can be obtained after working for about six months.

“If earnings-related work were halved to nine months or limited to a maximum of one year, employment would increase by approximately 30,000–40,000 people and the employment rate by approximately one percentage point,” says Etla’s CEO Aki Kangasharju in the bulletin of the research institute.

Kangasharju is one of the authors of the memorandum.

“The cut to the earnings-related unemployment insurance encourages employment, especially those unemployed who have the best conditions for it. It is important that the system encourages employment as soon as possible before unemployment becomes longer and employment becomes more difficult,” says the co-author of the memorandum, a researcher at Etla Päivi Puonti.

The hardest according to Etla, cutting the duration of benefits would not help those who are employed in the same way, but a weaker unemployment security would only increase their poverty.

According to Etla, halving the earnings-related pension would free up 400–600 million euros of public funds. According to the proposal, these funds should be used to support those who find it difficult to find employment.

In practice, it would mean additional support for, for example, adult education, mental health services, treatment of disability problems, support for moving after work, and the development of part-time work.

Etlan according to the memo, reforming unemployment insurance has been difficult, among other things, because it was feared that shortening the duration of unemployment insurance would affect the growth of income differences.

However, according to Kangasharju and Puonni, this would not happen in their proposal, because more and more people would be re-employed faster and long-term unemployment would decrease. According to them, the lengthening of the unemployment period increases income differences.

Statistics Finland according to the labor force survey, the seasonal and random variation of the Finnish employment rate is a trend rose to 74.0 percent in June. There were 52,000 more people employed than a year ago.

There were 2,000 fewer unemployed people in June than a year earlier, but the trend of the unemployment rate rose to 6.4 percent.