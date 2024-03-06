The number of victims in a fire at a thermal power plant in Tyva increased to 18

Authorities reported a state of emergency and a fire at the Shagonarskaya CHPP in the Ulug-Khem district of Tuva. According to the latest data, 18 people were injured in the accident; the exact causes of the incident are not currently being specified. Schools have canceled classes, and central heating has also been turned off.

The head of the republic reported about the explosion

On the morning of March 6, the head of the republic, Vladislav Khovalyg, announced that the authorities were investigating the causes of the emergency at the Shagonarskaya CHPP. He clarified that there were no deaths; at that time, 10 victims were known and they were hospitalized.

“Operational services are at the scene, the building is cordoned off. I'm leaving for Shagonar. We are creating an operational headquarters, which will include the leadership of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the National Guard, the regional Ministries of Health, the Ministry of Housing and Public Utilities, the Ministry of Fuel and Energy, the Civil Defense and Emergency Services,” he said.

Frame: Telegram channel Mash Siberia

According to TASS, the chairman of the Shagonar city administration, Buyan Balbak, said that 21 people were working in the boiler room at the time of the explosion, and the work of the boiler room was stopped. At the local Ministry of Emergency Situations told about heavy smoke in the boiler room building.

Later, the head of the region reported that the number of victims had increased to 18 people, six were in serious condition. “21 people took over at the thermal power plant. The search for the remaining 3 is underway,” he added.

Authorities announced a regional emergency

The authorities of the republic at a meeting of the operational headquarters decided introduce a state of emergency of regional significance in Tuva.

Khovalyg said that, according to preliminary data, the accident at the thermal power plant occurred in the heat supply compartment – it is located separately from the boiler room. The exact causes of the incident are still being established; no one died or disappeared during the emergency.

Photo: Ilya Naimushin / RIA Novosti

“The entire shift composition has been determined. We are transporting all victims to republican hospitals, including those who are prescribed outpatient treatment. We transport seriously ill patients by air ambulance,” he said.

The head of the region also said that the heat supply in the city was suspended; 62 apartment buildings and 216 private houses were connected to the centralized heat supply. They are home to approximately 4,000 people.