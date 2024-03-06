Deportivo Independiente Medellín (DIM) beat Deportes Tolima 2 – 4 on penalties this Tuesday, after equaling 0 – 0 as a visitor in the only match of the first phase of the Copa Sudamericanathereby qualifying for the group round of the continental tournament.

At the Manuel Murillo Toro stadium in Ibagué, the 'Poderoso', led by the Uruguayan Alfredo Arias, arrived at a weak time and had the leader of the Colombian league in front, who in precisely their most important match of the season, and against your audience, He did not show his best football and ended up losing in the penalty shootout.

Leyser Chaverra, Pablo Lima, Jaime Peralta and Miguel Monsalve scored goals for the visitors in the penalty shootout series, while Yeison Guzmán and Yhorman Hurtado scored for the hosts and Jeison Lucumí and Junior Hernández, who had been the best of the Ibagué team, missed. in regular time.

The first minutes were very close. The local team tried to do damage, mainly on the left side with the winger Junior Hernández, while the 'Poderoso' began to do damage with the football created by the midfielders Baldomero Perlaza and Jaime Alvarado.

In that context, Tolima had the first clear shot of the game at 20 in a play in which the creative Yeison Guzmán saw space from the edge of the area and took a right hand that was saved by goalkeeper Éder Chaux. Then the winger Alex Castro was one-on-one with Chaux, but he couldn't finish well and the center-back José Ortiz took the ball without any major problems.

From there on, The match fell into a slump in which neither of the two teams managed to impose conditions or reach the rival goal clearly.. For the second half, Tolima coach David González sent winger Jeison Lucumí onto the field to try to do damage, while Uruguayan Arias reinforced the midfield with his compatriot Pablo Lima and gave his team speed with the winger. Anderson Silver.

The hosts demonstrated, for a moment, why they are leaders of the Colombian league, They took control and tried to create danger in Chaux's goal, who saw, for example, how the Salvadoran Brayan Gil took a shot in the area that brushed the right post of his goal.

In that context, Medellín tried to appeal to speed on the counterattack, but they also found themselves with a defense that was well stopped and difficult to break. In the closing, driven by the fresh Leyser Chaverra and Miguel Monsalve, the Poderoso looked better, but could not realize the opportunities they had, so everything was decided on penalties, in which, fortunately for Arias, the DIM qualified .

EFE

