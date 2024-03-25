On August 21, 2021, an official from the National Police Corps who was working the morning shift at the weapons and shooting office of the Balearic Police Headquarters in Palma allowed three people outside the force to enter the shooting gallery. police. They were two actresses from the series Serve and Protect, broadcast on Spanish Television until last year, that they were accompanied by a man and that they wanted to receive training in the handling of weapons. One of the actresses had asked to carry out this instruction due to the criticism she had received when she was forced to use them in the series. The official offered them 45 minutes of classes to improve face and body position, but he did so without having any type of authorization from his superiors and, a year later, he was suspended from duty for six days by the Director General of the Police. National.

Now the Superior Court of Justice of the Balearic Islands has partially upheld the contentious appeal that the agent presented against this resolution of the general directorate of the National Police and has reduced the suspension to two days, by reducing the offense from serious to minor. The ruling considers it proven that the official allowed the three people access, without having any type of authorization from their superiors, for a period of 45 minutes and allowing them to take photographs in the shooting gallery that were later published on Instagram. In them you could see the two actresses inside the shooting gallery of the Headquarters holding a gun.

In the lawsuit, the official maintains that access to the gallery was made at the request of a colleague and that he joined in to give “some training on how to handle a gun” to two actresses known for their role in Serve and Protecta police-themed series that aired for seven seasons.

The official alleges that he understood that the aforementioned training “could result in a favorable reception by the general public, who would view with sympathy the gesture of the National Police in an activity that was completely innocuous for the purposes of dangerousness due to the weapons that would be used. “They would be simulated in any case.” He believed to the point that his collaboration was legal that he communicated the training to the person in charge of the press office of the Higher Headquarters in case he wanted to publicize it.

The judges consider that the official “could not ignore” that the shooting gallery of the police stations is an area reserved “exclusively” for police officers, so the use of it by outsiders constitutes “an abnormal fact” that required of the corresponding authorization from those responsible for the unit. “There was no doubt that the use of such facilities was not for uses related to the service or on the occasion of it,” the ruling states. The judges do believe that the agent's actions can be framed within a minor offense of article 9 of Organic Law 4/2010, given that they consider that the use of the property was “innocuous” and was not done with the intention of undermining the resources materials intended for the police function. They ruled out that a risk situation was generated for citizens, because the use of real weapons could not be proven and, for all this, they reduced the sanction to a two-day suspension.

