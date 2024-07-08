Ghost of Tsushima was the best-selling game in May in the USfollowed by Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. In fourth place we find Helldivers 2, the PlayStation exclusive you were probably thinking of to top the top 10.
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
- Helldivers 2
- MLB: The Show 24
- Sea of Thieves
- Minecraft
- Elden Ring
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Stellar Blade
Fans of Arrowhead Game Studios’ shooter, however, need not worry: Helldivers 2 is leading another ranking, that of best-selling games in the first five months of 2024which indicates the great success the title has had so far.
As for Ghost of Tsushima, we are obviously talking about the Steam version, which has achieved the highest earnings of the month considering only the digital format versus physical copies only (digital is not declared by Nintendo) of Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door.
Fortnite Still Leading the Way in Player Count
According to data collected by Circana, formerly NPD, the Player Engagement Tracker has seen Fortnite triumphs once again among the titles with the highest number of active players, while XDefiant debuted in fifth place on PS5 and in sixth place on Xbox Series X|S. On Steam, needless to say, Helldivers 2 is at the top.
Finally, moving on to the numbers, the expenditure on hardware, contents and accessories fell by 6% in May on an annual basis: a situation that analyst Mat Piscatella attributed to the launch of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom in May 2023.
