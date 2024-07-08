Ghost of Tsushima was the best-selling game in May in the USfollowed by Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. In fourth place we find Helldivers 2, the PlayStation exclusive you were probably thinking of to top the top 10.

Ghost of Tsushima Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Helldivers 2 MLB: The Show 24 Sea of ​​Thieves Minecraft Elden Ring Hogwarts Legacy Stellar Blade

Fans of Arrowhead Game Studios’ shooter, however, need not worry: Helldivers 2 is leading another ranking, that of best-selling games in the first five months of 2024which indicates the great success the title has had so far.

As for Ghost of Tsushima, we are obviously talking about the Steam version, which has achieved the highest earnings of the month considering only the digital format versus physical copies only (digital is not declared by Nintendo) of Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door.