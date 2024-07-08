Argentina will face Canada and then Uruguay will face Colombia, both matches valid for the semifinals of the 2024 Copa América, which already had the surprise of seeing Brazil eliminated in the quarterfinals, and the surprising Canadians occupying a place among the best four.
On this occasion we are going to refer to the teams in which the footballers of these four national teams play. Who are the leaders and with how many players? Let’s review them.
Matias Vina (defender)
Nicolas De La Cruz (midfielder)
Giorgian De Arrascaeta (midfielder)
All Uruguayans.
Argentina:
Nahuel Molina (defender)
Rodrigo De Paul (midfielder)
Uruguay:
Jose Maria Gimenez (defender)
Argentina:
Cristian Romero (defender)
Giovani Lo Celso (midfielder)
Uruguay:
Rodrigo Bentancur (midfielder)
Argentina:
Alexis Mac Allister (midfielder)
Colombia:
Luis Diaz (forward)
Uruguay:
Darwin Nunez (Forward)
Mathieu Choinière (Canada), Samuel Piette (Canada), Joel Waterman (Canada), all from his national team playing in Montreal. Ariel Lassiter (Costa Rica) was also there, but was eliminated.
World figures Lionel Messi (Argentina) and Luis Suárez (Uruguay) are still on track for the 2024 Copa América. There was also Matías Rojas (Paraguay), who was quickly eliminated.
Dayne St. Clair (Canada) and Tani Oluwaseyi (Canada) continue to represent the club by playing for the national team. Alejandro Bran (Costa Rica) and Carlos Harvey (Panama), who are also part of this institution, are no longer competing.
