The beautiful soundtrack of A Plague Tale: Requiemcomposed by Olivier Deriviere, was the protagonist of a concert symphonic on the occasion of launch of the game, concert that Asobo Studio and Focus Entertainment have decided to publish in video today at 18.00.

The idea is to celebrate not only the excellent debut of Amicia and Hugo’s latest adventure against the backdrop of medieval Europe, but also the prestigious nominations for The Game Awards 2022, which see Requiem compete in five different categories, including for Game of the Year.

“Part of this success undoubtedly goes to soundtrack of the game, also a finalist at the TGA 2022, composed by Olivier Deriviere and played by internationally renowned musicians”, reads the press release.

“The orchestra performed an outstanding concert for the release of A Plague Tale: Requiem, which will be available to watch on YouTube to celebrate the success of the first weeks and the nominations for The Game Awards 2022.”

It goes without saying that you should read our review of A Plague Tale: Requiem if you haven’t already.