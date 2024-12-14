If a flight It is an experience for those who are from long distance They become quite an adventure. And the sensations that one experiences inside the plane last for much longer, so comfort and entertainment are much more important and there are also many who have more doubts about how a gigantic machine works on a journey of so many hours.

Aware of all the unknowns in this regard, the popular ‘tiktoker’ Alfonso de Bertodano, Boeing commander, psychologist and an expert in the aviation sector, recently uploaded to his account @perdiendoelmiedoavolar a publication in which he explains “in three minutes everything we do in the 9.30 hour flight” of a Madrid-Bogotá flight with his company. The issue has generated so much interest that it exceeds 2.3 million views.

Alfonso, who records the entire story during a real flight, emphasizes that the preparations begin long before entering the cabin. «One of the things we do before we go to the airport is prepare the flight from home and since we already have all the information we can look at how the weather forecasts are,” he remarks while reviewing maps.

“We need four things”

Once at the airport, the entire crew also reviews the documentation necessary to carry out the flight and once inside the plane they learn how the pilot greets the passengers and the plane takes off. «One of the things we have to do is plan the times at which we are going to arrive at the different points on the route to ir checking in each of them if we are really meeting the schedule we had to arrive at,” as well as checking the fuel remaining at each of these points, he comments from the cabin.









This review, as he comments, is repeated throughout the entire route. Alfonso also reveals that when they are about to enter oceanic airspace they do another check since “in order to enter we need four things». They are the authorization of the control, that the plane is in perfect condition, that the weather at the airports that would be used in case of need is good and “that we have the necessary fuel to be able to cross the Atlantic and reach our destination and the additional quantities backup”.

Alfonso shows one of his verifications that they are going with the appropriate timings. “We’re going great,” he congratulates himself, before commenting that “of course on a nine and a half hour journey we also have to eat something». Similar to any passenger, he eats on a seat, with a tray and two plates and drinks coffee and then brushes his teeth in a small toilet.

«And since it is a very long flight and there are three pilots, we take rest shifts and now it’s my turn “rest,” he confesses before going up to a small area where they can lie down with mattresses and where the pilots enjoy total darkness. He manages to rest for two hours and forty minutes. In the final stretch of the video, it shows how they are preparing the approach to land and the conditions that will be found at the airport. The video ends with the countdown until the plane touches down on the runways.