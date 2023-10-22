The audience took a picture of Hitler on the giant billboard in the Spartan Stadium, with a question asking about his place of birth, about an hour before the start of the match.
The photo sparked widespread controversy after it was circulated on social media platforms.
Statement from Michigan State Athletic Director Matt Larson:
- “State University is aware that inappropriate content from an external source was displayed on the video board prior to the start of tonight’s football game.”
- “We deeply regret the content that was displayed, as it does not represent our corporate values.”
- “MSU will stop relying on the third party from which the image came, and will implement stronger screening procedures for all video board content going forward.”
