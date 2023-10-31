If approved, the proposal would expand Legislative control over the Budget; rapporteur Mauro Carvalho Jr.’s opinion is favorable to the text

The CAE (Economic Affairs Committee) of the Senate can vote this Tuesday (31.Oct.2023) on the PLP (Complementary Bill) 46/2023, which obliges the federal government to execute amendments to congressmen presented by permanent committees of the Chamber, Senate and Congress. The meeting to analyze the proposal is scheduled for 10 am.

Under current legislation, individual amendments are mandatory up to a limit of 1.2% of RCL (Net Current Revenue). Bench amendments are also mandatory, but limited to 1% of the RCL.

PLP 46/2023 is authored by the senator Zequinha Marinho (Podemos-PA) and has a favorable report from the senator Mauro Carvalho Junior (Brazil-MT Union). The text changes the law 4,320/1964which defines general rules for the preparation and control of budgets and balance sheets of the Union, States, Federal District and municipalities.

In the report, Mauro Carvalho Junior states that the mandatory payment of commission amendments “would further expand Legislative control over the Budget, reducing the Executive’s freedom to decide the destination of resources”. Here’s the full text (PDF – 105 kB).

ANOTHER SUBJECTS

Also on the CAE’s agenda is the analysis of the PL (Bill) 3,166/2023, which authorizes the Executive Branch to establish the High School Student Grant Program. According to the proposal, the benefit would be intended for low-income students enrolled in public schools, with families registered in CadÚnico (Cadastro Único) and beneficiaries of Bolsa Família. The senator’s project Marcos Pontes (PL-SP) has a favorable opinion from senator Mauro Carvalho Junior.

Another item on the agenda is the PL 2,341/2022, which prohibits the charging of bank fees to public educational institutions. The senator’s text Randolfe Rodrigues (no party-AP) received a favorable report from the senator Teresa Leitão (PT-PE).

The CAE can also analyze the PL 3,878/2021, which prohibits charging fees on financial transactions through Pix. The senator’s project Cid Gomes (PDT-CE) has a favorable opinion from the senator Rogério Carvalho (PT-SE).

With information from Senate Agency.