Google Street View, one of the most requested functions of the search engine, has been key in the progress of the investigation of a crime that has shocked Andalusia, a town in Soria with barely fifty inhabitants. Last week the dismembered body of a Cuban man appeared in the cemetery of the small municipality. Yesterday, the National Police reported the macabre event and also the arrest of two suspects: the deceased’s wife and her lover, a neighbor from the area.

The husband apparently resided in Cuba, while his wife, originally from the same country, would have her current residence in Soria. Upon arriving in Spain, The victim would have discovered that his wife was unfaithful to him with a neighbor. It would be a man of about 40 years old who ran the bar in nearby Bayubas de Arriba and who is known as ‘El Lobo de Tayueco’, this second being a town of just over 50 inhabitants, according to Cadena Ser and reported the Ical agency.

It was the brother of the man found dead who alerted the authoritiesunable to contact him for several months, which put the Civil Guard on the trail of the vanished man. As a result of the search that triggered the family report of disappearance, the remains ended up appearing in the cemetery of the town of Soria (which has only thirteen registered inhabitants) last Wednesday, December 11.

According to the same sources, the arrests occurred after the Security Forces wiretapped those involved, within the framework of the same investigation, which allegedly implicated them in the crime.









Furthermore, the same sources have explained that apparently some Google Street View photos showing a person loading a sack into a maroon truck could be one of the keys to solving the crime.

The judge has decreed secrecy of the summary and the deputy delegate of the Government, Miguel Latorre, and the principal chief commissioner of the Provincial Police Station of Soria, Francisco Moñux, This Wednesday they offer information about this event at a press conference.