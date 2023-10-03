Two agents of the Spanish National Police and two of the Civil Guard, all off duty, arrested a man as the alleged perpetrator of a sexual assault on a stewardess in the middle of a flight from Madrid to Cancunthe city in which the passenger was handed over to the Mexican authorities.

The arrested person, a 41-year-old American, allegedly insulted and threatened other passengers, attacking one of them with several punches. and touched a stewardess, police sources informed Efe this Tuesday.

According to one of the witnesses, the man touched the stewardess with an attitude that he described as “groping.”which could constitute a crime of sexual assault.

Besides, The alleged aggressor had drunk a bottle of whiskey that he had brought onto the plane and threatened to lock himself in the bathroom and cause a fire. or setting off fire alarms with a lighter.

The subject will have to respond to the judicial authorities.

The events occurred on September 23 on a flight between Madrid and Cancún operated by the company World2fly, of the Spanish company Iberostar.

Halfway through the journey, when the plane was crossing the Atlantic Ocean and given the situation of insecurity that the passenger was causing, The crew requested that, if there were any members of the State security forces, they notify him.

Two agents from the Spanish National Police and two other members of the Civil Guard were traveling on the flight. who did not know each other and made themselves available to the aircraft commander.

The Spanish authorities have opened an investigation into this matter.

According to the account of the events to which Efe had access, the pilot informed them that, after activating the protocol corresponding to these situations and given the company’s willingness to file a complaint against the troublesome passenger, The four agents became the highest authority on the plane and responsible for its safety.



The American, about 1.85 meters tall and with a strong build, was found in the last row of seats on the plane – a place that they would later discover was not his place. exhaling smoke from an electronic cigarette towards the rest of the passengers.

When he noticed the police presence, he tried to flee and struggled with the officers, finally being subdued and immobilized with plastic ties. After subduing him, the agents located a lighter in a jacket pocket, a sharp screwdriver in his toiletry bag and his passport, which allowed them to identify him as a US citizen born in 1982.

Members of the security forces guarded the man for the remaining five hours of the flight, during which he continued insulting the rest of the passengers and the agents themselves.

Once landed in Cancun, The man was handed over to three agents of the Mexican National Guardwho took charge of his custody.

