Member of the Federal National Council, Naama Abdul Rahman Al-Mansoori, informed “Emirates Today” of her intention during a parliamentary question directed to the Minister of State for Government Development and the Future, Ohoud bint Khalfan Al Roumi, at the Federal National Council session, scheduled for tomorrow, to request the government to reconsider the procedures in place regarding the leave “Accompanying the patient,” and allowing the employee accompanying the patient of the first degree, to benefit from his full salary “for the duration of accompanying the patient without specifying specific periods” during the treatment trip outside the country, stressing that this is in line with all government plans and directions to lift the humanitarian and economic suffering on the shoulders of families. who need support and assistance due to illness.

In detail, the Federal National Council will hold its fifth session of its third regular session for the seventeenth legislative term, tomorrow, headed by the Speaker of the Council, Saqr Ghobash, to discuss the topic of “The Ministry of Economy’s policy in supporting the tourism sector.”

The session witnessed seven parliamentary questions being directed by members of the council to government representatives, including a question to the Minister of Energy and Infrastructure – Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Union Water and Electricity Company, Suhail bin Muhammad Al Mazrouei, from member Muhammad Issa Al-Kashf, about “increasing electricity prices on citizens’ farms.”

Three questions are directed to the Minister of Economy, Abdullah bin Touq Al-Marri, the first of which is from the First Vice-President of the Council, Hamad Ahmed Al-Rahoumi, about “exaggeratedly raising the electricity bill for citizen farmers,” and the second from member Obaid Khalfan Al-Salami, about “companies’ statements and its chief executives in our financial markets,” and from the third, Al Rahoumi about “Charging some outlets additional fees when paying using credit cards.”

While three questions are directed to the Minister of State for Governmental Development and the Future, Ohoud bint Khalfan Al-Roumi, the first from the member Shatha Saeed Al-Naqbi, about “showing an unreal percentage of Emiratisation,” and the second from the member Afra Bakheet bin Hindi Al-Alili about “reliance on field training as a practical experience for those looking for a job “.

A member of the council, Naama Abdul Rahman Al-Mansoori, asked the minister about “the procedures followed by the ministry in the event that the patient is outside the country for a long time and does not have an alternative companion to the existing one to replace him.”

The question states that “the patient’s facilities are considered one of the important elements in the patient’s treatment journey abroad, especially if the facilities are close to the patient’s first class, and he has no other facilities, and given the presence of some diseases that require a long treatment period outside the country, and the patient’s facilities are supposed to be present.” With the patient until the end of his treatment period, what are the procedures followed by the Ministry in the event that the patient is outside the country for a long period and does not have an alternative companion to the existing one to replace him?”

Al-Mansoori informed “Emirates Today” that it seeks, through the question, to convey the suffering of a large number of citizens, both those with difficult diseases who are in dire need of accompanying and helping their families, as well as citizens working in the government sector in the country whose regulations prevent them from providing full support and assistance to the closest people to them even May God grant them recovery, stressing that she received hundreds of complaints and observations from citizens, some of which had a psychological impact on the patients, especially if they were elderly, and others that had a material impact on the citizen employee who decided to continue accompanying the patient, sacrificing half of his salary or his full salary.

Al-Mansoori indicated that the patient’s companion outside the country is allowed to accompany the patient for only two months with a full salary, and if the period increases to two additional months, half of the salary will be deducted, and if the treatment period increases for more than that, the full salary will be deducted, which would entail psychological effects and burdens. Economical on facilities and the patient who is being treated at the expense of the state.

She said: “Accompanying the patient during the treatment trip outside the country is one of the most important factors assisting the treatment, especially if this escort is a first-degree relative of the patient, and he has no other escort, so how is the psychological impact on the patient who needs a long treatment period and requires the presence of the escorts with him? If he leaves this companion for administrative reasons at his workplace, how can we expect this employee to work happily, with full energy and concentration, while he is psychologically affected by leaving his sick relative alone in another country?

The member of the Federal National Council confirmed that she will ask, through her question, the need to reconsider these procedures, and to allow the patient’s first-class companion during the treatment trip outside the country to benefit from his full salary “for the duration of accompanying the patient without specifying specific periods”, which contributes to raising this issue. The burden is on families who are going through psychological conditions as a result of the same disease, in addition to contributing to strengthening family life and community cohesion, which is supported by all government plans and directions.



