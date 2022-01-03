The Three Kings Parade of Cartagena will adapt to the health situation of the Covid, whose transmission has increased notably in recent weeks. In this way, the City Council announced that it will have thirteen floats and will install more than 18,000 chairs during the tour, which leaves the historic center of the city to run along wide avenues and guarantee safety and prevention, so it is renouncing to throw gifts and candy during the journey to avoid crowds.

This was announced on Monday by the mayor, Noelia Arroyo, who gave details of the security device and how the operation is prepared so that everything runs smoothly. «We have not wanted to give up a dynamic parade and, around the summer, we decided to go all out and do everything possible so that the children of Cartagena did not spend two years without seeing their Three Wise Men. We know the limitations imposed by security and that is why from the first moment we decided to do a short ride on a large stage. We chose the two largest avenues in Cartagena and we have been working to maximize security, “said Arroyo.

The Parade will start at 7:00 p.m. from Alameda de San Antón, at the height of Francisco de Borja street, and will run towards Plaza de España and Paseo Alfonso XIII, to finish at the Submarino roundabout. In total, just over 2 kilometers long. «By bringing the Copa del Rey match between FC Cartagena and Valencia ahead of 4:00 pm, it allows us to guarantee greater prevention and safety for Cartagena, avoiding large concentrations of people at the start of the match, and at the same time, we enable whoever go to football, you can also watch the Parade later with your family, “said the mayor.

To guarantee safety, according to the mayor, “we are going to put chairs, we are going to require the use of a mask and we have eliminated the throwing of candies or stuffed animals to prevent spectators from getting up from their seats.” The thirteen floats that make up the parade, which include that of the Three Kings, are Disney-themed and will be accompanied by marching bands and brass bands at the beginning of the parade and in each of the Three Kings, and 9 groups from Cartagena neighborhoods and councils participate in them.

It is not planned to throw candy or stuffed animals to avoid crowds, and there will not be performances at the foot of the street of children’s characters, to avoid interaction with children and therefore minimize the risk.

Some 18,000 free chairs will be installed during the tour, one meter apart, and it will be mandatory to wear a mask. More than fifty volunteers will ensure safety during the parade, in addition to Civil Protection, Local Police and Firefighters, as well as City Council personnel.

Cartagena is the only large municipality in the Region that will celebrate its traditional Parade, and it does so because, according to the mayor, “there is no reason why Cartagena should not organize its parade, as the great Spanish capitals have done. If a ride with guarantees only depended on effort, you had to make an effort ». The Cartagena Parade can also be followed from home through the broadcast on regional television 7 TV.