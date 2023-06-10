He final of “Transformers: the awakening of the beasts” puts the future of the saga on the table and reveals a completely interesting fact for fans of the autobots. After his epic scenes in Machu Picchu and other surroundings of Cusco, San Martin and Tarapoto, the Paramount Pictures film, starring Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishbacknot only shows Peru, but also closes its story with a more than unexpected moment. What happens in the denouement and what does it mean for the franchise?

What happens at the end of “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts”?

At the end of “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts”, the autobots and maximals ally with humans and manage to defeat the terrorcons together. Noah—who wears Mirage’s armor as a powerful special suit—and Optimus Prime fight Scourge in an intense final battle and manage to defeat him by joining forces. In such a way, Unicron is defeated just in time before the planet Earth is swallowed.

All this means that the autobots cannot return to their planet and remain on Earth forever. But the most important thing comes after all the chaos. Helena returns to Brooklyn and becomes a leading historian for her work with transformers, while Noah returns home to hug his younger brother and his mother.

Later, we see that Noah is still looking for a job. To do this, he goes to an office where he meets the agent burke, who tells him, in a double sense, that he knows what happened in Peru with him and the transformers. Of course, the boy denies it to keep the secret, so the mysterious man leaves him his card, same as the reverse says “GI Joe”.

What does the ending of “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” mean?

That card that Noah receives confirms that “Transformers” and “GI Joe” take place in the same universe and that later we could see an unexpected crossover between the two toy franchises, belonging to the Hasbro brand. Regarding the second, there are already two films and a spin-off released between 2009 and 2021.

The story of the “GI Joe” movies follows an elite group of Americans who use the latest technology to combat the forces of evil. In the film, Noah dons a transformer suit, so it makes sense that both franchises could come together in a new movie.

