The Emirates Foundation for School Education has approved the gradual return to attendance studies in schools, starting next Monday, as was announced in the Federal Government’s briefing, finally, and the return will be for all kindergarten students, and for grades from the first to the fourth and the twelfth grade, according to the approved timetables. Meanwhile, students from grades five to eleven will continue to learn remotely until Friday, January 28.

In a circular, which was recently issued and distributed to schools, the Foundation added: “We are following up with you the recommendations of the competent authorities regarding the return of attendance education in public schools and kindergartens, and on this occasion we would like to extend our gratitude and appreciation to you for your efforts that had a great impact in overcoming the challenges it imposed. The current conditions affect the educational system as a whole.

The Foundation stated that as part of the Emirates School Education Foundation’s endeavor to preserve the health and safety of our students and the administrative, technical and educational staff in their schools, and based on the recommendations announced by the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority and the country’s health authorities, it was decided to return safely and gradually to the attendance system starting from On Monday, January 24, 2022 AD, several measures are taken.

The procedures include, first: The return for Riyadh children will be in all kindergartens affiliated with the Emirates Foundation for School Education according to the approved timetables, and the return for all students of the first cycle (grades 1, 2, 3, 4) in all schools affiliated with the Emirates Foundation for School Education according to the timetables approved, and return to all 12th grade students in the third cycle in all schools affiliated with the Emirates Foundation for School Education according to the approved timetables.

The Foundation stressed that the return should be in accordance with the requirements, procedures and precautionary measures, which is to conduct a nasal swab examination (PCR) for all students and obtain a negative examination result of no more than 96 hours upon first entering the educational facility, after which a PCR examination is required every two weeks.

All employees of the administrative, technical and educational staff must apply the Al-Hosn system and highlight the state of green traffic when entering the educational facility and throughout the period of presence in it, as well as applying the Green Traffic System for parents through the Al-Hosn application to enter educational facilities with a negative examination result that is valid for 96 hours, in addition to Following safe precautionary measures by fully adhering to wearing masks, continuous sterilization and safe distancing, and suspending external school trips until further notice, while continuing sports and cultural activities in schools in accordance with the approved precautionary measures.

The Foundation pointed out that the examination centers are determined according to, firstly, the vaccinated: in school centers that are later circulated by the Foundation, and secondly, the unvaccinated: in government health centers that are circulated by the Foundation later.

The Foundation called on schools to educate students’ parents that the negative result of the nasal swab examination (PCR) is valid for a period of 96 hours when students enter schools (4 days prior to school work), as well as to conduct a periodic examination of the nasal swab (PCR) every two weeks and requires the examination to be carried out before the expiry of Duration 14 days.

The Foundation directed that the students of grades (9, 10, 11) should continue in distance education until Friday, January 28, 2022, and students of the second cycle (Grades 5, 6, 7, 8) will continue in distance education in the period until Friday, 28 January 2022, and the second cycle schools are committed to the permanence of the administrative and educational staff by 50% during the distance education period.

The Foundation directed that the examinations be conducted in person in schools



